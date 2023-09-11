Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.49 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R derives power from a 399 cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected high revving engine producing 80 hp and 39 Nm

Kawasaki India has today announced the launch of the Ninja ZX-4R in the domestic market and it carries a hefty price tag of Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The headlining performance is derived from a 399 cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected high-revving engine, which is good enough to churn out a maximum power output of 80 hp at 15,000 rpm with ram air assistance.

Without ram air assistance, the power output drops by 3 hp while the peak torque stands at 39 Nm at 12,500 rpm. The India-spec Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is in its base specification as the SE and ZX-4RR did not make their way to India. As for the suspension, Showa-sourced SFF-BP upside-down front forks and monoshock rear suspension with preload adjustability are utilised and the motorcycle sits on a lightweight trellis frame.

The braking duties are handled by 290 mm twin disc brakes at the front with Nissin four-piston radial callipers and a 220 mm rear disc is at the rear, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. It is equipped with 120/70-ZR17 front and 160/60-ZR17 rear tyres and a 4.3-inch TFT screen that supports turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

The equipment highlights of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R are a slipper and assist clutch, quickshifter, traction control, and four riding modes namely Sport, Road, Rain and Rider with the last mode being customisable. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is brought into the country via the CBU route and the customer deliveries will commence from the first week of next month in India.

Wearing the Metallic Spark Black colour scheme, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R takes plenty of design inspiration from the bigger ZX-10R. It gains dual LED headlamps and the tail lamp is influenced by the Ninja ZX-10R as well.

The screaming inline four has been well received in the international markets and it will be interesting to see how the buyers will respond in India considering its high price tag. It does not have any direct rival either in India.