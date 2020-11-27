Kawasaki Ninja 250 Modified Into A Beautiful Neo-Retro Scrambler

Check out this customised Kawasaki Ninja, which has been skilfully transformed into a scrambler motorcycle

Kawasaki Ninja is a brilliant entry-level sportsbike, affordable as well as exciting. It is also quite a handsome-looking motorcycle, with sharp styling and a full-fairing. However, there are plenty of enthusiasts that prefer to personalise their vehicle as per their choice, making their bike truly unique. Here, we have one such modified Kawasaki Ninja 250, which has been turned into a pretty neo-retro scrambler.

This particular bike has been built by Katros Garage, a custom motorcycle garage based in Indonesia. This Ninja 250 sports a lot of changes, the lack of a full fairing being the most noticeable one. At the front, we see a round LED headlamp with an LED DRL ring, with a makeshift numberplate just below it. The front fender is a shorter unit now, and custom indicators have been added.

The raised, single-piece handlebar is new, and gets tiny round rear-view mirrors. The engine and frame have been left unchanged though. The teardrop-shaped fuel tank is custom-built, and looks extremely pretty. The single-piece seat is extremely gorgeous as well, as is the custom exhaust.

The rear fender has been chopped short, and there’s a leather pouch mounted on the side, which adds to the retro charm of the bike. The motorcycle also gets new spoked wheels, shod with fat knobby tyres. The tank and centre-piece get a blue and silver paint scheme, while most of the bike has been blacked-out.

The motorcycle also gets a single-pod instrument cluster, which looks old-school. Interestingly, the foot-pegs remain unchanged – rear-set and high-mounted. This, coupled with the raised bars, might be a little uncomfortable for daily riding. However, that’s for the owner to decide, not us! We can only comment on the design, which looks absolutely brilliant.

The Indonesia-spec Kawasaki Ninja 250 is powered by a 249cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which generates 38.46 HP of peak power (at 12,500 rpm) and 23.5 Nm of peak torque (at 10,000 rpm). The transmission is a slick-shifting 6-speed sequential gearbox. It is priced between 64.1 million to 77.1 million Indonesian Rupiah (around Rs. 3.35 lakh to Rs. 4.02 lakh).