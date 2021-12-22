Kawasaki India Announces Price Hike – Check Out Updated Prices

Kawasaki has announced a price hike for some of its motorcycles in India, set to come into effect starting January 2022

At the end of every year, automakers in India announce price hikes for their vehicles. Kawasaki India has done the same, and the updated prices have been revealed. The new prices will come into effect on 1st January 2022. The most affordable Kawasaki bike in our market – Ninja 300 – will see a hike of Rs. 6,000.

Ninja 650 will become more expensive by Rs. 7,000, while the Z650 and retro-inspired Z650 RS have been spared from the hike. The Vulcan S cruiser will see an increment of Rs. 6,000 in its price. Kawasaki’s adventure models – Versys 650 and Versys 1000 – will receive a price hike of Rs. 22,500 and Rs. 17,000, respectively.

Kawasaki W800 will see a relatively massive increase of Rs. 25,000 on its price tag. As for the Z900, is set to become more expensive by Rs. 8,000. The price hike on the Ninja 1000 SX will be Rs. 11,000, while the same on Ninja ZX-10R will be Rs. 23,000.

The Z H2 and Z H2 SE won’t become more expensive with the rest of the range following this new year’s eve. Kawasaki’s dirt bike range – KX100, KX250, KX450, and KX450R – are also unaffected by the upcoming price hike. It should be noted that Kawasaki dirt bikes are not street-legal.

The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is planning to launch a new entry-level motorcycle in the Indian market – W175. It will be a retro-style motorcycle, along similar lines as W800. Kawasaki W175 has been spotted a few times on Indian roads, and it will likely arrive sometime in 2022.

Model Price (ex-showroom) Kawasaki Ninja 300 Rs. 3.24 lakh Kawasaki Vulcan S Rs. 6.16 lakh Kawasaki Z650 Rs. 6.24 lakh Kawasaki Ninja 650 Rs. 6.68 lakh Kawasaki Z650 RS Rs. 6.72 lakh Kawasaki Versys 650 Rs. 7.15 lakh Kawasaki W800 Rs. 7.33 lakh Kawasaki Z900 Rs. 8.50 lakh Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Rs. 11.51 lakh Kawasaki Versys 1000 Rs. 11.72 lakh Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Rs. 15.37 lakh Kawasaki Z H2 Rs. 21.90 lakh Kawasaki Z H2 SE Rs. 25.90 lakh Kawasaki KX100 Rs. 4.87 lakh Kawasaki KX250 Rs. 7.99 lakh Kawasaki KX450 Rs. 8.59 lakh Kawasaki KLX450R Rs. 8.99 lakh

Kawasaki will likely launch a few other motorcycles as well in India. Speculations suggest that the Ninja 400 and Z400 could return to our market soon, followed by Ninja ZX-6R. The manufacturer is also working on electric motorcycles, which could debut in India in the near future.