Kawasaki Dual-Sport Motorcycle Spied Testing In India

Kawasaki India has finally decided to bring something new to the table and based on the spy shots it looks like they are planning to launch a dual-sport motorcycle

Looks like we have something interesting cooking up in the Japanese green garage as Kawasaki seems to be working on expanding its portfolio. The company was recently spied testing the KLX 230 S dual-sport motorcycle in India. If what we have heard is true, then the Japanese brand is expected to be looking to localize the motorcycle and sell it in India as a road-legal motorcycle.

What gave away the intent to sell it on our shores is the fact that the KLX 230 S test mule was equipped with India-centric elements like a saree guard and a front number plate. There were some testing equipment tied to the pillion seat at the back which means Kawasaki might be executing some mechanical changes to make it more suitable for the Indian market when compared to the international spec model.

Regarding the donor motorcycle, it is the KLX 230 S which is sold in Standard and S variants in other global markets. Kawasaki India might prefer bringing the S variant to India due to its accessible seat height of 830mm as against the Standard’s 884mm. Here in India, it is a pretty tough crowd to crack out of which, seat height and its accessibility act as a big deciding factor for Indian customers.

The trade-off of the lower seat height is the lower suspension travel and ground clearance of the S variant than the standard trim. As with every dual-sport bike, the KLX 230 is compact and incredibly light with a kerb weight of 131kg.

The mechanical specifications include a 233cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, whose power and torque output are not revealed by Kawasaki India yet. We expect them in the ball park of 19bhp and 20.6Nm since those are the numbers its non-road-legal iteration, the KLX 230R S produces. Other mechanical details of the bike include a purpose-built perimeter frame which rides on a 21-18-inch spoke wheel combination with a single disc brake at both ends with ABS.

If the folks at Kawasaki India manage to localize the KLX 230 S as per the quantity they desire and price it competitively, they might have a winner at hand. Once launched, it will go up against the Hero Xpulse 200 4V. The official launch might not take place before the end of this year or early 2025.