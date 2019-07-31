June 2019 Sales Analysis Of Ford Figo, Aspire, Ecosport, Freestyle & Endeavour

Ford India sells 5,333 units in June 2019, thereby marking a sales decline of 37% on a YoY basis

Ford India hasn’t been the most successful car makers in India and has mostly found its models clocking pretty low sales in their respective segment. Last year, while some of the new products of the company showed some promise, this year has been largely dismal for the carmaker.

Last month, it could sell just 5,333 units. To put things in perspective, the combined total of the sales of all Ford models stood several times lower than the 18,733 units the Maruti Alto could alone manage in the same time period. Here’s a detailed sales analysis of all Ford cars in India, which include the Figo, Aspire, EcoSport, Freestyle, Mustang and Endeavour.

1. Ford Figo

In its second generation now, the Ford Figo has been a direct rival of the Maruti Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10. However, it hasn’t been able to come anywhere near the two rivals in terms of popularity. Last month, the Figo could find just 308 buyers. However, it was still a massive 470% increase of the 54 units sold in June 2018.

2. Ford Aspire

Next in line is the Ford Aspire, a sub-4-metre sedan that locks horns with the likes of Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Xcent. In June 2019, it found 463 customers, which led to a 63% drop from its sales show in June 2018. It’s worth a mention here that the demand for the Aspire has been dismal in spite of the launch of the facelift last year.

3. Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport is currently the oldest sub-4-metre compact SUV on sale in the country. It’s also among the slowest-selling models in its segment. Last month, the company sold 3,254 units of its sub-4-metre SUV, which was a 19% drop from the 4,007 units sold in June 2018. With the advent of fresher competition, like the Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV300, things might remain dull for this Maruti Vitara Brezza challenger.

4. Ford Endeavour

The Toyota Fortuner rival is the only other Ford model to have posted a positive sales growth in June 2019. It sold 716 units, which is a 25% growth over 573 units sold in June 2018.

5. Ford Mustang

The last car on this list is the iconic Ford Mustang. The much-worshipped muscle car posted a 100% drop in sales figures, with zero units sold last month. In June 2018, Ford India could find 10 buyers for its halo car.

Data Source : Autopunditz