July 2020 MPVs Sales Analysis – Triber, Ertiga, Innova Crysta, Carnival

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga retained its spot at the top of the MPV sales list in the month of July 2020, with over 8,500 units sold

The MPV segment has gained a lot of popularity in recent years, and the segment which consisted of a minute number of products, is now flourishing, with more and more manufacturers wanting to join the race. All manufacturers combined managed to sell 21,066 MPVs in the Indian market last month, which is 3 per cent more than the 20,393 units sold in July 2019.

The market is still recovering from an economic downturn, which is evident from the sales numbers of all the MPVs in this list, since all of them recorded a negative Year-on-Year growth in terms of sales. The Ertiga was the highest-selling MPV in the country last month, with Maruti Suzuki selling 8,504 units of the car, 8 per cent down from the 9,222 units sold in the same month last year.

The Bolero came in at second with 4,360 units sold in July this year, which is 2 per cent less than the 4,446 units Mahindra managed to sell in July 2019. The Toyota Innova Crysta recorded a 40 per cent degrowth, but still managed to take the fourth spot with 2,927 units sold.

MPVs (+/-%) July 2020 Sales July 2019 Sales Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (-8%) 8,504 9,222 Mahindra Bolero (-2%) 4,360 4,446 Renault Triber 3,076 – Toyota Innova Crysta (-40%) 2,927 4,865 Maruti Suzuki XL6 1,874 – Kia Carnival 232 – Datsun GO+ (-70%) 57 193 Mahindra Marazzo (-98%) 20 956 Toyota Vellfire 16 – Mahindra Xylo (-100%) – 324

The Datsun GO+ is the most affordable MPV in the country, but that didn’t help the car’s case and the company could only ship 57 units in July 2020, 136 units less than what it managed in the same month last year. The Mahindra Marazzo recorded a 98 per cent degrowth, while the company’s Xylo was discontinued from the market.

However, as compared to the last year, the said space has a range of new products in the form of the Renault Triber, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Kia Carnival as well as the Toyota Vellfire. The Triber has gained immense popularity since its arrival, and has completely changed Renault’s fate in the country. The sub-4m car was the third highest-selling MPV in the market last month, with 3,076 units sold.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Kia Carnival managed to take up the fifth and sixth positions respectively. While Maruti sold 1,874 XL6s in July 2020, Kia sold 232 Carnivals in the same period. Toyota on the other hand, shipped 16 units of its luxury MPV Vellfire to Indian buyers last month.