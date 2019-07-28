July 2019 Discounts On Swift, Baleno, Elite i20, Polo, Jazz, Grand i10

Almost the entire range of B-segment hatchbacks in the Indian car market, including top-selling models like Maruti Swift and Baleno, are available with attractive discounts

The Indian car market has been going through a sales slump for quite a while now and hence, most car manufacturers have been offering some decent discounts on almost all of their models. In fact, even most of the small cars in the B-segment of the market, which includes some popular models like the Swift, Baleno and Elite i20, have been on sale with lucrative offers. Here’s a look at the discounts on the B-segment hatchbacks in July 2019.

1. Maruti Swift – Rs 15,000 cash discount + Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus

The Maruti Swift is among the highest selling cars in India and has been at the top of the B1-segment sales charts ever since its third-generation model entered the car market. In spite of the high popularity, the Swift is currently available with some great offers, which comprise a direct cash discount of Rs 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 in case you sell off your old car to Maruti Suzuki. The exchange bonus remains constant regardless of the age of the car.

2. Hyundai Elite i20 – Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus

The Hyundai Elite i20 is the second-most popular B2-segment hatchback and is a well-rounded model that impresses with its great build quality, comfortable ride, decent cabin and sufficiently powerful petrol and diesel engines. The i20 isn’t available with any direct cash discounts but its buyers can benefit from an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 in case they plan to sell off their used car to Hyundai.

3. Maruti Baleno – Rs 10,000 cash discount + Rs 15,000 exchange bonus + Rs 5,000 corporate discount

The Maruti Baleno is the top-selling B2-segment model and has impressed everyone with its modern design, great ride quality, a long list of features and a high fuel efficiency. Buyers of the Baleno can benefit from a cash discount of Rs 10,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 in case they sell off their old car to Maruti Suzuki. This is not all as the buyers can even get a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

4. Honda Jazz – Rs 25,000 cash discount + Rs 25,000 exchange bonus

While the Honda Jazz isn’t anywhere as popular as the Maruti Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20, it’s still a pretty well-sorted model that impresses with its highly practical and sufficiently feature-laden cabin, a good ride and a highly refined petrol engine. The Honda Jazz is currently available with a sizeable cash discount of Rs 25,000.

Moreover, you can benefit from additional discount of Rs 25,000 in the form of an exchange bonus in case you plan to sell off your old vehicle to Honda. With at least Rs 50,000 off its sticker price, the Jazz comes across as a great option.

5. VW Polo – Rs 40,000 cash discount + Rs 10,000 exchange bonus + Rs 2,000 corporate discount

While the Volkswagen Polo hasn’t been selling well, it’s still a great option for all those who have been looking for great dynamics, neat design and sufficiently powerful and reliable engines. The Trendline version of the Polo is currently available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000. All these discounts make the Polo a good value-for-money option.

6. Hyundai Grand i10 – Rs 60,000 cash discount + Rs 30,000 exchange bonus

The current generation Hyundai Grand i10 is about to be replaced by an all-new model. Hence, the present version has been available with some fantastic offers. The practical small car is available with a cash discount of Rs 60,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 if you decide to sell your old car to Hyundai.