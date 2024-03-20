JSW MG Motor India To Launch One New Car Every 3-6 Months

JSW MG Motor India has confirmed that it will launch one new car every three to six months starting this festive season; two new cars coming this CY

SAIC Motor and JSW Group have announced the business roadmap for their new strategic Joint Venture in India. Branded JSW MG Motor India, the JV’s promise lies in combining SAIC Motor’s automotive proficiency and technical know-how with JSW Group’s deep understanding and experience in large-scale manufacturing in the country.

Additionally, it will capitalize on synergies within the JSW Group’s ecosystem, aiming to introduce cutting-edge and forward-looking technologies and innovative mobility solutions. Furthermore, it seeks to strengthen local sourcing by establishing a robust supply chain and the manufacturing footprint will be expanded with high localisation.

Remaining focused on catering to the diverse needs of Indian customers, the JV plans to develop a varied portfolio of offerings. It aims to introduce a new product every three to six months, with the initiative kicking off this festive season. Moreover, two new products are scheduled for launch within the current calendar year with a focus on EVs and other eco-friendly vehicles.

JSW MG Motor India has noted that it will create new employment opportunities across various disciplines. The production capacity in Halol, Gujarat is set to undergo a significant expansion, increasing from the current level of over 100,000 vehicles annually to a capacity of up to 300,000 vehicles per year.

Parth Jindal, Member of the Steering Committee of JSW MG Motor India, said: “It is our goal to be the leading auto OEM in the NEV segment in India and we will be working tirelessly to bring the best available technology into India so that we can give the Indian consumer what they truly want which is world class cars at affordable prices. MG India 1.0 has had a very good 5 years and it is now up to the joint venture to make MG 2.0 even more impactful and successful.”

The alliance is dedicated to enhancing its research, development, and technical capabilities by establishing an R&D centre. This centre will be instrumental in catering to the diverse preferences of car buyers, focusing on developing connected, new-age, and locally relevant mobility solutions. Through this initiative, automobile customers will gain access to advanced technologies and futuristic products, all while benefiting from attractive value propositions.

By 2030, the company aims to assume a leadership position in the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) category, offering an extensive product portfolio that includes Energy Vehicles. Currently, the company meets over 60 per cent of its energy needs for manufacturing operations at Halol through renewable resources. Furthermore, it is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2029.



JSW has noted that it will create a Maruti movement with MG Motor in India and at the Drive to Future event, several MG cars have been showcased including Cyberster sportscar, MG4 electric hatchback, MG5 e-stationwagon along with the existing range of PVs.