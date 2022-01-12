JLR Launches New-Gen Range Rover In India, Priced From Rs. 2.3 Crore

2022 Range Rover is available with three engine choices in India, and buyers can also choose between short- and long-wheelbase versions

Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has opened bookings for the new-generation Range Rover in India. The SUV has a starting price of Rs. 2.32 crore (ex-showroom), which makes it fairly more expensive than the older model. In terms of design, the new Range Rover is more simplistic than before, while still being familiar.

The 2022 Range Rover gets restyled headlamps, a new front bumper, and an updated front grille. The side profile looks very minimalistic, with only a few creases and curves on the body panels. The door handles are flush-type, to further smoothen out the look. At the rear, the SUV gets a completely new set of taillights, vertically stacked, with sequential turn indicators hidden on the tailgate embellishment.

The interior of the new-gen Range Rover has also been updated, although the overall styling is reminiscent of the older model. Features on offer include a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system, a 13.7-inch fully digital instrument console, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Amazon Alexa support, adaptable air suspension, four-wheel steering, electronically-operated rear differential, etc.

Jaguar Land Rover India President & Managing Director, Rohit Suri, had this to say on the occasion, “The Range Rover sits at the pinnacle of luxury SUVs in India and the new fifth generation Range Rover ups the desirability quotient significantly higher”. The new Range Rover is available in standard wheelbase, long wheelbase, and long wheelbase 7-seat configurations.

There are three powertrain options on offer on the 2022 Range Rover in the Indian market. The first one is a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, inline-6 diesel engine, with 350 PS on tap. The second one is a 3.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-6 petrol motor, which develops 400 PS. Both these engines come standard with 48V mild-hybrid tech.

The last one is a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo, V8 petrol mill that belts out 530 PS. JLR is currently working on a purely electric Range Rover as well, which is expected to debut by 2024. The upcoming Range Rover EV will also make its way to the Indian market, likely a few months after its international unveil.