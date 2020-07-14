Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept Unveiled

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is powered by a massive, 6.4-litre, Hemi V8 engine, borrowed from Dodge Challenger

While Ford was busy unveiling the new Bronco line-up, Jeep attempted to steal the limelight with the Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept. The concept SUV features a 6.4-litre Hemi V8 in an off-road-spec body. Reports suggest that Jeep is already working on the production model.

While there is no official word about the launch timeline, we expect the production model to debut before the year ends. The concept sports a 6.4-litre (or 392 cubic inches, hence the name), naturally aspirated, V8 petrol engine. This motor is capable of generating 450 PS and 610 Nm.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), the parent company of Jeep, had recently released the following statement: “Jeep enthusiasts have been clamouring for a V8-powered production Wrangler in recent years and the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is an indication they may soon get their wish.”

It seems like FCA has decided to pander to its audience. According to media reports, Jeep Wrangler 392 will sport heavy-duty suspension and axles, 17-inch Beadlock wheels shod with 37-inch knobblies. It will have an 8-speed automatic transmission and a low-ratio transfer box. Jeep claims a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration run in under five seconds, which is quite impressive.

Currently, the Jeep Wrangler is available with three engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre, inline-4, turbo-petrol engine, capable of generating 268 PS and 400 Nm. The second one is a 3.6-litre V6 engine, which belts out a respectable 288 PS and 353 Nm. The last one is a 2.2-litre, inline-4, turbo-diesel motor, which churns out 200 PS and 450 Nm. Out of these, only the 2.0-litre petrol engine is available in India.

This isn’t the first time Jeep has put a Hemi V8 in an SUV. The Grand Cherokee is available with multiple multiple options, three of which are Hemi – 5.7-litre V8, 6.4-litre V8, and 6.2-litre supercharged V8. The 5.7-litre motor is good for 365 PS and 529 Nm of maximum power and torque, respectively. The 6.4-litre mill generates a peak power of 482 PS and a peak torque of 637 Nm. As for the 6.2-litre supercharged powerplant, it produces supercar rivalling figures of 717 PS and 875 Nm!