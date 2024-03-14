Jeep To Debut Hyundai Creta Rival Midsize SUV In India: Details

Sharing underpinnings with Citroen C3 Aircross, Jeep could debut a midsize SUV to rival the Hyundai Creta, Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, etc

The mid-size SUV segment is currently the most hotly contested space in the Indian automotive market. The Hyundai Creta is leading the segment followed by Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. As per some latest media reports, Jeep could foray into the mid-size SUV segment in collaboration with Citroen.

While the plan is still under evaluation, we will have a look at the details of the upcoming Jeep SUV in India. The new SUV will be positioned below the Compass in the brand’s line-up and we can expect a sub Rs. 20 lakh sticker cost. The Jeep SUV will reportedly share the underpinnings with the Citroen C3 Aircross.

For reference, both Jeep and Citroen are a part of the Stellantis group. This will give a major advantage to Jeep in terms of cost savings and supply chain management for its SUV. The CMP modular platform uses a very flexible architecture and is currently doing duty on multiple models worldwide under the Stellantis brand.

Despite sharing the common platform, we expect the Jeep SUV to be very different in terms of design. A boxy stance, high ground clearance, typical Jeep styling, possibly taking some cues from the bigger Compass and a commanding driving position will likely be a part of the package.

In addition to the platform, the powertrain could also be borrowed from the Citroen C3 Aircorss. The familiar 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine putting out 109 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque will be a competent choice for the upcoming Jeep SUV. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. A diesel engine option seems highly unlikely as of now.

Talking about the market positioning, the Jeep SUV could be positioned as a more premium and feature-rich alternative to the Citroen C3 Aircross. A price band of around Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh can be expected for the Jeep’s upcoming model. Once launched, it will become the most affordable model from the American SUV manufacturer in India.