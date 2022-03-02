Jeep Small Electric SUV Prototype Revealed; Based On Compass’ Design

The Jeep electric SUV will be launched in early 2023 in the global markets and it will be smaller than Renegade

The images of Jeep’s first all-electric SUV have been revealed and it comes as part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategy Stellantis has devised. The zero-emission SUV will go on sale in the early parts of next year in the international markets but its technical specifications have not been divulged by the brand. It must be noted that the styling has heavily been influenced by the Compass.

It takes an evolutionary approach to design compared to the Compass with split headlamps as the sharp horizontal LED Daytime Running Lights are positioned on top with the main lighting unit below. The rectangular grille slats reminisce that of the Compass and an “e” badge is housed within the sixth slat of the closed-off grille in lower case.

Below the grille, the Jeep electric SUV has a sharp opening and whether it is functional or not is unknown. Stellantis plans to go all-electric in Europe by 2030 and Jeep will certainly play a key role in the transformation. The front bumper section has fog lamps within a black housing while a sensor is placed in the middle with another highlight being a hexagonal mesh and the skid plate.

To accentuate the SUV appeal, it boasts thick body cladding on the sides and around the wheel arches. The bonnet has a muscular shape with a black decal on the bulge and the pillars, as well as the roofline, are done up in black giving a dual-tone appearance with the body in a metallic yellow shade. Another highlight is the hidden rear door handle setup grafted within the C-pillar.

At the back, the Jeep electric SUV has X-shaped tail lamp graphics, an evolution of the Renegade, alongside a sculpted tailgate, integrated spoiler, and shark fin antenna painted in black colour. The rear bumper has horizontal reflectors on either side and a prominent silver skid plate adds to the visual drama. It rides on sporty-looking wheels and we do expect the production model to carry forward the prototype’s styling in more ways than one.

The Jeep all-electric five-seater SUV will enter production in November 2022 at the brand’s facility in Poland reportedly and it will be based on the familiar CMP platform as petrol and mild-hybrid versions are also expected. The same factory will roll out a small Fiat crossover next year with an Alfa Romeo version waiting in the wings.