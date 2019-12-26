The Renegade PHEV has a combined power output of 240 hp, and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7 seconds

Jeep has launched a plug-in hybrid variant of the Renegade SUV. Bookings for which will commence in January 2020 and deliveries will begin in June. The PHEV variant gets an additional 134 hp electric motor mounted at the rear over the ICE model.

The Renegade PHEV gets a pure electric range of 50 km at speeds of up to 130 kph. The battery pack has been housed under the floor’s central tunnel as well as the rear seat and eats up some capacity of the fuel tank, which has now been reduced from 54 litres to 39 litres.

Powering the Renegade PHEV is a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 180 hp of maximum power and comes with a six-speed automatic transmission. The engine comes with a belt-activated generator which will recharge the battery while braking or when the car is coasting.

While running on pure electric mode, the battery sends the power to the rear wheels of the SUV, while in pure petrol mode, the engine powers the front wheels. The all-wheel-drive variant will produce a power output up of 240 hp, which will take the car from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7 seconds. The PHEV variant also has a torque output of 259 Nm, which provides a better off-roading ability, the American carmaker claimed.

Interestingly, the said variant is only 120 kg heavier than the diesel variants of the Renegade. Jeep said that rear cabin space has not been compromised while creating this PHEV variant. Jeep also plans to launch a ‘Trail Rated’ version of the Renegade PHEV soon and claims that it will be capable enough to wade through 60 cm deep water.

The American manufacturer has not yet revealed any plans of introducing the current-gen Renegade in India, but it might consider bringing the next-gen variant in about 2 years from now. Apart from that, Jeep is also working on a facelift for the Compass, which will come equipped with BS6-compliant engines, and will be launched in India by mid-2020.