Jeep Offers Official Discounts Of Up To Rs. 11.85 Lakh In India

Jeep Grand Cherokee gets the most attractive deal of them all as benefits of up to Rs. 11.85 lakh can be had in December 2023

Jeep India is offering lucrative discounts for its range of SUVs in the final month of this calendar year. The American manufacturer currently sells the Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee in India. The Compass gets special benefits of Rs. 15,000 and up to Rs. 30,000 on the new Meridian Overland over and above the ongoing year-end offers.

The Jeep Compass 4×4 gets benefits of up to Rs. 1.65 lakh including the exchange bonus, corporate discounts and loyalty bonus besides the cash discount of Rs. 50,000. The Compass can be bought with EMI starting from Rs. 19,999 this month. The limited-period benefits of up to Rs. 4 lakh on the Jeep Meridian Overland are also available.

In addition, buyers can benefit from the attractive exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000 on upgrading to Jeep Life. The benefits include an exchange bonus, corporate discount, loyalty bonus and a cash discount of Rs. 2 lakh. Prospective buyers can avail of benefits up to Rs. 11.85 lakh and get access to the Jeep Wave exclusive ownership programme this month in the domestic market.

Jeep Models In India Discounts & Benefits In December 2023 1. Jeep Compass Up To Rs. 1.65 lakh 2. Jeep Meridian Up To Rs. 4 lakh 3. Jeep Grand Cherokee Up To Rs. 11.85 lakh

The Jeep Compass currently starts from Rs. 20.49 lakh while the Meridian costs Rs. 33.40 lakh for the base variant, Rs. 62.65 lakh for the Wrangler and Rs. 80.50 lakh for the Grand Cherokee. The range-topping Grand Cherokee gets the most attractive deal of them all as benefits of up to Rs. 11.85 lakh can be had, inclusive of an exchange bonus, corporate bonus, loyalty benefits and consumer offer.

The Jeep Compass is priced from Rs. 20.17 lakh (all mentioned prices, ex-showroom) as part of the CSD discounts. Most of these official offers and benefits last until the stocks remain at dealerships in December 2023 and the place of availability could also play a role in it.

So, interested buyers can enquire about these deals at your nearest sales outlets for better accuracy. More such offers are available this month from other car brands as they look to clear out the 2023 stocks rapidly before the commencement of the new year.