Jeep Mini-Wrangler To Rival Mahindra Thar in India: Details

Mahindra Thar could get a new rival in the form of the Jeep mini-Wrangler; To be locally manufactured in India

Mahindra is currently leading the lifestyle vehicle segment in the Indian market with the Thar. The 2nd generation Thar became an instant hit and even the Maruti Suzuki Jimny failed to establish a prominent market positioning. In the latest development, it has come to light that Jeep is evaluating the launch of a new off-road-oriented lifestyle SUV which goes up against the likes of Mahindra Thar.

Banking on the rising popularity of lifestyle vehicles in India, Jeep is targeting to eat a good chunk out of the Mahindra Thar sales. Likely to be positioned above the brand’s upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross-based mid-size SUV, the Thar rival will sport all the bells and whistles that we expect from an off-road-oriented SUV. Based on a ladder-frame construction, the Thar rival will get a proper 4-wheel drive system with low range transfer case, off-road modes and more.

As per the reports, the Jeep Thar rivalling SUV will be inspired by the Wrangler, in terms of design as well as off-road prowess. We can expect a conventional Jeep design language with elements like round headlamps, sculpted clamshell bonnet, prominent wheel arches and the company’s signature seven-slot grille.

If the media reports are something to go by, the mini-Wrangler will be locally manufactured in India. This will help to keep the prices in control, thereby positioning it right against the Mahindra Thar. In addition to this, India will serve as an export hub for all the right-hand-drive (RHD) markets.

The icing on the cake will be its legendary moniker which will put it in the same ballpark as its rivals with prominent names such as Thar, Jimny and Gurkha. While the powertrain details are not available at the moment, there are high chances that the mini-Wrangler will employ the familiar 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, putting out 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. A petrol engine could also be on offer at the time of launch. However, these are just speculations and nothing can be ascertained as of now.

Talking about pricing, the Jeep sticker will definitely command a premium, however, to position it as Mahindra Thar’s rival, we can expect a starting price of around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).