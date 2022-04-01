Jeep Meridian Officially Unveiled – Top 5 Things You Should Know

The Jeep Meridian SUV recently made its debut in India, and here, we have listed everything that you should know about it

Jeep India recently unveiled its new Meridian SUV for our market. Regular readers would know that this new SUV is essentially a three-row version of Jeep Compass, based on an altered version of the latter’s platform. That said, the manufacturer has worked hard to make Meridian feel unique.

Here, we have listed all the major details that you should know about the recently-unveiled Jeep Meridian.

1. Exterior design

Jeep Meridian can be easily distinguished from Compass, thanks to its plenty of visual differentiation in the exterior design. The headlamps and front grille have a different design, and the bumpers (front and rear) have been restyled. The taillights and tailgate design are different as well, and the new SUV gets a unique set of alloy wheels.

To accommodate the extra pair of seats, the wheelbase and rear overhand are bigger, and the greenhouse is also larger. The height and width of Meridian are bigger too, in comparison with Compass, which gives it a more dominating road presence.

2. Interior design

The dashboard design and steering wheel of Meridian are the same as Compass, but the cabin colour theme is different – brown and black instead of all-black. The three-row SUV gets quilted and perforated leather upholstery, which gives it a more premium feel. Currently, it has only been revealed in a 7-seater avatar, but a 6-seater version could also be in the making.

3. Powertrain

Jeep Meridian will initially come with a single engine option – a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel unit – which is also available on Compass. On the latter, it is rated at 170 PS and 350 Nm. Gearbox choices on Jeep’s new three-row SUV will consist of a 6-speed MT and a 9-speed AT. An AWD option will be available on the AT version, while an FWD option will be offered with both transmissions. A petrol engine option is expected to be added later.

4. Features and equipment

There will be a lot of features on offer here, like a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charger, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), dual-zone climate control, power-operated tailgate, etc. The safety equipment list would include 6 airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, 360-degree parking camera, etc.

5. Expected launch

Jeep Meridian is expected to go on sale in the Indian market around mid-2022. Upon launch, it will be a direct rival to Skoda Kodiaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift. Other than that, it will also compete with Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Mahindra Alturas G4.