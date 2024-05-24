Jeep Meridian Facelift Spied testing Again, To Get Level 2 ADAS

The Jeep Meridian facelift has been recently spotted testing on Indian roads, hinting that its launch is imminent. Under the hood, it is likely to carry forward the same 2.0-litre diesel engine

Jeep India is gearing up to launch the Meridian facelift in India in the coming months. Ahead of its launch, the three-row SUV was recently spotted testing on our roads, revealing a few key details. In terms of exterior, the Jeep Meridian facelift has received changes like new LED headlamps, inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, a revised grille and a tweaked front bumper with silver accents, as seen in the spy picture.

Moreover, the SUV comes with a radar module, which is placed on the bumper. It is expected to come with Level 2 ADAS technology. Other exterior changes will likely include a new set of alloy wheels, inverted L-shaped tail lamps, a revised rear bumper, and more.

Another spy shot also showcases the interior of the SUV. Similar to the current-gen model, the Meridian facelift comes equipped with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a multi-functional steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera, dual-zone climate control, and a digital driver display, among other features. It is expected to receive a new cabin theme with changes like updated upholstery, revised aircon vents, an air purifier, rear window shades and front and rear dash cameras.

Coming to the powertrain, the Jeep Meridian facelift will continue using a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 170 hp of peak power and 350 Nm of max torque. The engine will be mated with a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Jeep Meridian facelift will be also offered with a 4WD system, available in select variants. Talking about safety, the Meridian facelift will likely come equipped with a radar camera with four front parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and forward collision braking.

Currently, the Jeep Meridian is priced from Rs 33.77 lakh to Rs 39.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the inclusion of ADAS and other exterior and interior changes, we expect the Jeep Meridian facelift to cost a premium of Rs 2-3 lakh over the current model.