Jeep Meridian 7-Seater SUV Teased Ahead Of Mid-2022 Launch

Jeep Meridian will go on sale by the middle of 2022 and it will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine developing around 200 hp

Jeep India has released the official teaser image of the upcoming seven-seater SUV based on the Compass. Called the Meridian, the teaser shows the production-spec SUV wearing a black and yellow wrap (perhaps paying tribute to outdoors and wildlife) and is expected to go on sale around July 2022. It is part of the three launches planned by the American SUV manufacturer this calendar year and the most significant.

It must be noted that Jeep is also developing a sub-four-metre SUV for India. The Meridian is the India-spec version of the Commander sold in South America. Based on the same platform as the Compass, the three-row SUV has been spotted testing several times over the last couple of years and it has larger proportions compared to its five-seater sibling.

The teaser image gives away a host of design details we already know as the front fascia comprises black grille inserts with thick vertical slats, a muscular bonnet structure, squared-off prominent wheel arches, slim-looking integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, restyled fog lamp housing, wide central air intake, and Y-shaped black alloy wheels.

Other highlights are tall pillars, raked front windshield, aggressive character line running through the door handles, larger rear overhang and bigger doors. Courtesy of the longer wheelbase compared to the Compass, the Jeep Meridian could accommodate the third-row and the rear styling will be different as well with tweaked tailgate, tail lamps and bumper.

The Jeep Meridian has taken styling inspiration from the Grand Cherokee and the features list will be almost identical to the Compass as well. A large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with latest UConnect, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, ventilated driver and co-passenger seat, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, etc will be available.

Jeep could offer the Meridian in six- and seven-seater configurations and in a similar fashion to the Compass, it could be sold in an extensive range while ADAS features are likely too. Under the hood, the familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine will be present but uprated to kick out a maximum power output of around 200 hp. It will be mated to a nine-speed AT transferring power to all four wheels.