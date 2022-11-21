Jeep Confirms Launching More SUVs In India – Creta Rival Next?

Jeep is all set to increase its volumes with new product launches in the next calendar year in India

Jeep India introduced the locally assembled Wrangler in March 2021, priced up to Rs. 11 lakh lower than the fourth-generation model which was brought into the country as a full import previously. Moving forward in its commitment to locally produce global SUVs, the American auto major launched the made-in-India Grand Cherokee for a price of Rs. 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom) a few days ago.

Locally assembling the Jeep Grand Cherokee meant that the Ranjangaon production facility in Maharashtra is the first unit outside of North America to roll out the fifth-generation model. Back in May 2022, Jeep brought in the Meridian full-size seven-seater SUV with prices starting from Rs 29.90 lakh and going up to Rs 36.95 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom).

To carry the momentum, Jeep is all set to increase its volumes with new product launches in the next calendar year. Nipun Mahajan, Head of Jeep India told PTI: “We are looking at growth for next year as well. When we add a product, growth is going to happen So we increase the customer base, we increase the volume and of course, add more business to it,”

He noted that launching a new product would apparently increase interest amongst customers and bring in new audience to boost the business as he looks forward to an exciting year for Jeep in terms of volumes in 2023. In the last CY, Jeep registered 12,136 unit sales and compared to the previous year, a YoY sales growth of 130 per cent was noted.

Currently, Jeep sells the Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee domestically and earlier this year, the Compass Trailhawk also debuted. While the details of the estimated volumes for 2023 have not been revealed, Jeep expects to grow by 20 per cent. Details surrounding the “next set of portfolios” as referred to by Mahajan remain a mystery as well.

What are the possibilities then? Jeep could introduce the recently debuted Avenger midsize SUV in India in the near future to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It sits on the same modular CMP platform as the Citroen C3 compact hatchback. It is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing around 100 bhp. Its electric derivative has a claimed range of around 400 km on a single charge.