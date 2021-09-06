Jeep Compass Sales Up By Nearly 151% In August With 1,173 Units Sold

Last month (August 2021), Jeep India sold a total of 1,173 vehicles in India, and all of these sales were brought in solely by the Compass SUV

American UV manufacturer Jeep launched the Compass facelift in the Indian market near the start of this year. Thanks to the update, sales of the SUV were reinvigorated, and the manufacturer has been enjoying a fairly decent success since. In August 2021, a total of 1,173 units of the Compass were dispatched by Jeep India.

Compared to August 2020, when only 468 units of the SUV were sold, the Compass saw a sales growth of 150.64 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis last month. Also, the vehicle recorded a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 29.04 per cent in August 2021, with the sales figure of the Compass standing at 909 units back in July 2021.

In the Indian market, Jeep Compass is available with two engine options. The first one is a 1.4-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol motor, which belts out a peak power and torque of 162 PS and 250 Nm, respectively. This motor can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The second one is a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel mill, which can develop 170 PS and 350 Nm. Transmission options offered here include a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque-converter automatic. As standard, the SUV comes in a front-wheel-drive configuration, while the diesel version gets a 4×4 option as well on select trims.

Jeep Compass comes packed with a lot of features, including a 10.2-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, a free-standing 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), panoramic sunroof, 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat (with memory function), ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charger, idle engine start/stop system, etc.

Jeep India is planning to introduce the Trailhawk version of the Compass as well in our market. An undisguised test model of the 2021 Compass Trailhawk was recently spotted in Ladakh, hinting at its imminent launch. As for the standard Jeep Compass, it is priced from Rs. 17.19 lakh to Rs. 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in India, and its closest rivals include Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500.