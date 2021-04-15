Jeep Compass Sales Up By 734% In March 2021

Jeep currently retails the Compass at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 28.29 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim

Jeep introduced a mid-life facelift for the Compass in the Indian market a few months ago, and the update has certainly helped the SUV attract more buyers. Jeep managed to sell 1,360 units of the Compass in India in March 2021, which has resulted in a YoY growth in sales of 734 per cent, since the American automaker could only sell 163 units of the car in the same month last year.

The Jeep Compass has also recorded a positive month-on-month growth of 23 per cent, since 1,103 units of the mid-size SUV were sold in February 2021. Talking about the Compass’ price, Jeep retails the car at a base price of Rs 16.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 28.29 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Jeep currently offers the Compass with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 173 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Also on offer is a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 163 PS/250 Nm. The Compass diesel can be had with either a 6-speed MT, or an optional 9-speed AT, while the petrol engine is coupled to a 6-speed MT as well as an optional 7-speed DCT.

On the feature front, the Jeep Compass gets a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Jeep’s UConnect 5 system and connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa support, 8-way powered and ventilated front seats, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, dual-zone automatic climate control, drive modes and a powered tailgate as well.

The Jeep Compass’ safety suite consists of a 360-degree parking camera, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, traction control, ESC, hill-hold assist, hill-descent control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The SUV directly puts up against the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross and Hyundai Tucson, while also faces competition from Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta as well as the Kia Seltos in the Indian market.