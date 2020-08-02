Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition Launched – 5 Things To Know

The newly launched Night Eagle edition marks Jeep Compass’ third anniversary in the Indian market, and is limited to just 250 units

Jeep has completed three years in the Indian market, and to mark the occasion, FCA India has launched a new special edition variant of the Compass SUV with ‘Night Eagle’ badging. The said variant is a limited edition version and features some noteworthy changes over the regular SUV, which make it special.

We have put together a list of five things that you should know about the new Jeep Compass Night Eagle, take a look –

1. Exterior Styling

The Night Eagle variant features an all-black theme inside out. Talking about the exterior styling, it features a blacked out grille, roof and window line, black R18 alloy wheels, as well as Black Jeep badges. The Compass Night Eagle edition is available with Vocal White, Exotica Red, Brilliant Black, and Magnesio Grey exterior paint options.

2. Interiors

On the inside, the Compass Night Eagle features an all-black layout with part-leather seat upholstery and black trim on the dashboard.

3. Features & Safety

The Night Eagle is based on the Longitude Plus variant of the Jeep Compass, hence it shares its feature list with the said variant too. With that being said, the equipment list includes a 7-inch UConnect touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start/stop, dual-zone climate control, Xenon projector headlamps, keyless entry, reverse parking camera, front cornering fog lamps, power folding wing mirrors etc

On the safety front, the car gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, disc brakes on all wheels as well as traction control.

4. Powertrain options

Powering the Jeep Compass Night Eagle are the same 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines as the regular Compass. The petrol engine is rated at 162 PS/250 Nm, while the diesel engine continues to produce 173 PS power and 350 Nm torque.

The petrol engine on the Night Eagle edition can only be had with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the diesel motor can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 9-speed torque-converter auto. The SUV also gets an optional AWD system.

5. Price

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition is offered in three trims, 1.4-litre petrol auto – priced at Rs 20.14 lakh, 2.0-litre diesel MT – priced at Rs 20.75 lakh and 2.0-litre diesel auto with AWD, which will be retailed at Rs 23.31 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).