Jeep Compass Gets Year End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh – Details

Jeep Compass comes with lucrative year end discounts this month as the cash discount stands at Rs. 1.80 lakh and exchange bonus at Rs. 50,000

Jeep India relies on the Compass to pump in volumes for too long and it has backfired to some extent as it does not have any other product in the sub 20 lakh price bracket. The famed American auto major will be bringing in the facelifted Compass in the due course of next year and it will be followed by a three row SUV based on the Compass and a sub-four-metre SUV in the near future.

To end the calendar year on a high, Jeep is offering a range of discounts for the Compass to lure in new customers. The C-segment SUV can be bought with Rs. 1.80 lakh cash discount and it includes a special scheme for government employees, doctors and others. Exchange your car for a new Jeep Compass will avail an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000.

The brand is also selling the Compass with free accessories worth up to Rs. 50,000 and the loyalty bonus stands at up to Rs. 20,000. The Compass Longitude Plus variant powered by a diesel engine gets the highest total benefits of them all and the aforementioned discounts are applicable only for select variants. Adding all up, the Compass can be had with a benefit of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh apart from the free accessories worth up to Rs. 50,000.

The Jeep Compass is priced between Rs. 16.49 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 27.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping Trailhawk model.

As for the performance, a 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline motor which is good enough to generate a maximum power of 161 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine is widely used in a number of models including Tata Harrier and MG Hector. The powertrain delivers 170 PS and 350 Nm, and is paired with a six-speed manual, and a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations are offered with the Compass.