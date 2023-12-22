Jeep Compass Gets Updated With New Features For 2024

2024 Jeep Compass gains updated Level 2 ADAS tech and is available with e-Hybrid and 4Xe plug-in hybrid powertrains in Europe

The 2024 Jeep Compass will gain new ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) as part of the model year update in Europe and its availability could be expanded to other global markets as well. The SUV is rolled out of FCA’s Ranjangaon facility in India and it acts as a manufacturing hub for the right-hand-drive markets too. Its seven-seater derivative, the Meridian, is also sold in India.

The latest Jeep Compass has been on sale since 2016 and over the last seven years, it has received regular updates and variant rejigs in India as well as abroad. In Europe, the 2024 Jeep Compass is retailed with an e-Hybrid and 4Xe plug-in hybrid version and no visual revisions have been made this time around and the interior remains the same.

Some of the key features in the new Jeep Compass are a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, automatic climate control, multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls, heated and ventilated seats, multiple airbags, electric driver aids, and a lot more.

As for 2024, the ADAS technology has been improved as the Level 2 system is now available across all surfaces as opposed to it restricted to the highways previously. New in-car connected features and for better efficiency, new set of Class A+ 18-inch and 19-inch tyres have also been introduced. The American auto major has noted that the Compass now comes with over 80 safety and security based features in Europe.

The ADAS suite includes Full Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Active Lane Management, Rear Cross Path detection, Drowsy Driver Detection, Pedestrian and Cyclist Automatic Emergency Braking. The 2024 Jeep Compass is offered in Altitude, Summit, Overland, and Trailhawk trim levels along with three optional packages.

The improved Level 2 ADAS tech is available in the premium pack. With no pure ICE trims, the SUV is powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing 132 PS and the electric motor is capable of 20 PS, a 48-volt battery pack, and a seven-speed DCT transferring power to only the front wheels. The 4Xe PHEV is sold in 190 PS and 240 PS states of tune.

Both are equipped with a 4WD system and multiple terrain modes namely Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud, and Sport. The off-road focussed Trailhawk gets a bespoke Rock mode and Jeep Active Drive Low 4×4 system.