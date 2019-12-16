Jeep Compass Gets Discounts Of Over Rs. 2 Lakh – Details Inside

The Compass SUV is offered with discounts between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 2.10 lakh based on different variants in its portfolio

Jeep India has been enduring a topsy-turvy run in the domestic market, as the Compass is not garnering as much sales as it used to in 2018. As evident from the monthly sales numbers, the disadvantage of having one product in the accessible volume segment has indeed been hurting the American SUV specialist.

Its fortunes do not appear to get better in the near future as new launches could still be a couple of years away and until then the Compass will march on in its latest avatar. The SUV will receive a facelift sometime next year and currently, the brand is looking to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments among customers during the year-end season.

In December 2019, the company is offering lucrative discount offers with the Compass. The high-end Compass Limited (O) with petrol engine power and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission comes with benefits of up to Rs. 2.10 lakh while the Longitude (O) petrol auto gets discounts of up to Rs. 1.30 lakh.

The base Sports Plus variant with a diesel engine and the six-speed manual gearbox is retailed with benefits of up to Rs. 1.05 lakh. The Longitude (O) with similar transmission gets benefits of up to Rs. 55,000 this month. The Compass uses the 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit kicking out 163 horsepower.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel motor that also powers the MG Hector and Tata Harrier develops 173 horsepower and 350 Nm of peak torque. It must be noted that the Limited and Limited (O) grades of the Compass are not sold with any discount offers in the final month of this calendar year.

The range-topping BSVI compliant Compass Trailhawk, launched earlier this year, is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 35,000. Jeep will reportedly launch the seven-seater version of the Compass only in 2021. Upon arrival, what has been codenamed the Low D will compete against upcoming six-seater MG Hector, Tata Gravitas and others.