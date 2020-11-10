Jeep Compass Available With Benefits Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh During This Diwali

Jeep India is offering a few brilliant deals and discounts on the Compass SUV, during the 2020 Diwali festive season

American UV manufacturer Jeep first introduced Compass SUV in the Indian market back in 2017. The vehicle has mostly remained unchanged over the years, and is now due for a mid-life facelift. The updated model is scheduled to be unveiled later this month, at Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China.

As for the current model, the company is offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh, depending on the trim level (highest benefits on ‘Longitude Plus’ variant). Interested customers can also avail additional discounts at the dealership level. Other than that, Jeep is also offering multiple EMI schemes on the Compass, including flexible instalment options.

The simplest option is the EMI scheme starting at Rs. 22,853 per month. Then there’s a ‘hybrid EMI’ option, wherein the monthly instalment starts at just Rs. 1,111 per lakh (of the loan amount), and steadily increases every year by up to 15 per cent, till the end of the loan tenure. Apart from that, select customers can avail extremely low monthly instalments, calculated at Rs. 899 per lakh of the loan amount.

There’s also a ’50 per cent off’ scheme, in which buyers can choose to pay only half the instalment amount for three consecutive months (of the customer’s choosing). Jeep is also offering finance schemes at a pretty low rate of interest, starting at just 7.25 per cent (only applicable on certain options).

For women, Jeep is offering a 100 per cent finance option (on the on-road price), with a relatively low interest rate of 8.20 per cent. Also, customers with high CIBIL score or existing relationship with partnering banks can also avail a 100 per cent loan with no down payment!

Overall, the deals and offers on Jeep Compass are quite attractive. The vehicle is priced from Rs. 16.49 lakh to Rs. 24.99 Lakh, and competes with Volkswagen T-Roc, Skoda Karoq, and even Tata Harrier and MG Hector, in the Indian market.

The Compass gets two engine options – a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. The former can be bought with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT, while the latter is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic.