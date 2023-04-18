Jeep Avenger Compact Electric SUV Debuts With 550 Km Range

Jeep Avenger comes with a 400-volt electric motor to offer a range of up to 400 km on the WLTP cycle and a 550 km range in city driving

The all-electric Jeep Avenger has made its debut in Europe as it greeted the press yesterday. It marks the commencement of the next phase of electrification for the Jeep brand – the BEV wave. It will see four zero-emission vehicles hit the market by the middle of this decade. By the end of 2030, Jeep aims to have 100 per cent of its total sales from pure electric vehicles in the Old Continent.

This will be crucial for Jeep in supporting Stellantis’ net-zero carbon goals. The electric SUV made its world premiere at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, and it has already been well-received by critics and buyers. The deliveries of the Jeep Avenger will begin soon in Europe and it has already received Car of the Year 2023 and Best Family SUV in the 2023 Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) awards.

The Jeep Avenger has been designed and manufactured in Europe and is the first front-wheel drive Jeep vehicle equipped with Selec-Terrain as standard and Hill Descent Control. It also has improved ground clearance and angles, making it a desirable off-roader. The all-new electric powertrain comes with a 400-volt electric motor to offer a range of up to 400 km on the WLTP cycle.

Jeep claims that it has up to 550 km range in city driving. The DC fast-charging capability helps in replenishing to a range of 30 kilometres in just 3 minutes. The equipment list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital console, a hands-free power liftgate, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Keep Assist.

Customers will also get full LED headlights and taillights, multi-coloured ambient lighting, Level 2 ADAS system, 16-inch alloy wheels, 360-degree parking sensors and rear camera with top drone-like view, etc. The paint schemes in which the Avenger can be bought are Ruby (red), Volcano (black), Stone (sand grey), Lake (light blue) Sun, Granite, and Snow.

The 360-degree shock protection encased protected lights and colour moulded skid plates make it ideal for urban and off-road driving. At just over 4 metres, it is the most compact Jeep out there. The cabin offers 34L storage on the inside and the square-shaped trunk is one metre wide for improved practicality and versatility.