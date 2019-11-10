Jawa Perak Bobber Launch On 15th November: 7 Things To Know

Jawa will launch their third offering ‘Perak Bobber’ in India on 15th November to celebrate their 1st anniversary

The renowned Czech two-wheeler manufacturer Jawa re-entered the Indian two-wheeler scene in November last year with a bang. They have showcased a total of three new motorcycles including, the Jawa Classic, Jawa 42, and the Perak Bobber.

While they had already launched Jawa 42 and Jawa Classic last year, the officials said during the time of the launch that they will introduce the Perak Bobber in late 2019. The good news is the Jawa has announced that they will launch their third offering in the country on 15th Novemeber as the launch event invite shows a teaser image which looks similar to Perak motorcycle.

Here are the 7 things that you need to know about the soon to be launched Perak Bobber.

1. Styling

The Perak Bobber is a factory custom motorcycle that uses a lot of cycle parts from the other Jawa motorcycles, but what sets the Perak apart is its Bobber styling. The bike that was showcased last year during the time of the launch was finished in a very sophisticated matte Grey shade with golden highlights on the fuel tank and side panels.

The motorcycle will feature a single seat (the bike showcased at the show featured a tan leather seat) with a rear monoshock positioned underneath it. The engine and the wheels, on the other hand, were finished in black shade.

2. Jawa Perak The name

Although Jawa did not mention from where did they get the inspiration for the Perak nameplate but if you search the name Perak on the internet it is linked to an urban legend, spring man who was portrayed as a superhero during the World War II period

3. Features

The Perak will also come with a host of additional features and equipment compared to the standard Jawa models on offer. The motorcycle features an 18 inch spoke wheels at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear shod with 90/90 and 120/80 section tyres respectively.

The rear tyres of the Perak are comparatively wider than the Jawa 42 and the Jawa Classic. The Perak also is the only motorcycle in the Jawa lineup to feature a dual-channel ABS for the safety of the rider.

4. Gets an extended wheelbase

The Perak Bobber gets a different swingarm when you compare it with the Jawa 42 and the Jawa Classic and thus it also gets a longer wheelbase than the regular Jawa models on offer.

5. Engine and gearbox details

All the three motorcycles in the Jawa lineup are powered by the same motor, however, the engine that powers the Perak Bobber has a slightly bigger bore which also has helped in increasing the displacement.

The Perak is powered by a 332cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor that produces about 30 bhp of peak power and 31 Nm of peak torque (the Jawa 42 and Jawa Classic on the other hand, produces 27 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque). The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

6. Suspension and brakes

The Perak Bobber that was showcased at the show featured an upside-down suspension setup at the front and like we already mentioned above gets a monoshock setup at the rear.

The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a disc brake on both ends. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as standard for the safety of the rider. The Perak is the only motorcycle in Jawa lineup that will get a dual-channel ABS as standard.

7. Price and Rivals

During the time of the launch of the Jawa 42 and the Jawa Classic models, the officials said, that the Perak will be priced at around Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The Perak Bobber will rival directly against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 (keeping the price tag and the engine size in mind).