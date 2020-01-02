Jawa Perak Bobber Bookings Begin Officially, Website Crashes Soon After

The deliveries of the much-awaited Jawa Perak will begin from April 2, 2020, can be booked by paying Rs. 10,000

Jawa had originally revealed the Perak in November 2018 alongside the 42 and the Jawa, but only the last two were launched at the time. We had to wait for the brand’s first anniversary in the country to see the Perak finally being launched in November 2019 at a starting price of Rs 1.95 (ex-showroom).

However, Jawa confirmed that deliveries for the first batch of Perak motorcycles will commence only from April 2, 2020 onwards, one day after the BS6 emission norms come into action. The Czech manufacturer has now started taking bookings for the Perak for a token amount of Rs 10,000 that is refundable. Jawa will limit the bookings at first, so that the accepted orders can be delivered in a period of three months.

Our website is experiencing heavy traffic currently. Please bear with us, we will be back shortly. We will notify you as soon as we are back online. Regards, Team Jawa — Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) January 1, 2020

In another update, Jawa has tweeted that their website has been experiencing issues owing to the high amount of eyeballs it has been garnering. This could be an indicator of the high public interest in the Jawa Perak. While the company is yet to reveal the number of orders it has garnered for its bobber motorcycle, it definitely looks like the Perak would help the resurrected motorcycle maker establish itself well in the market.

The Perak is offered with a BS6-compliant 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine which produces 30 hp of max power and 31 Nm of peak torque, and comes with a 6-speed transmission. Suspension duties of the bike are handled by telescopic forks at the front, and monoshocks at the rear. Unlike the 42 and the Jawa Classic, the manufacturer is offering Perak with disc brakes on both tyres, along with a dual-channel ABS.

As compared to the extensive chrome treatment on the other two Jawa bikes in India, the Perak gets a matte-black treatment with golden accents. The retro-styled motorcycle gets a floating seat design, bar-end mirrors, bobbed fenders and chopped exhaust mufflers.

The Perak is currently the most affordable bobber in the country. Some other bobbers that are available in the Indian market are Triumph Bonneville, which is priced at Rs 10.28 lakh (ex-showroom); Harley Davidson Street Bob, which retails at Rs 12.68 lakh (ex-showroom); and the Indian Scout which has a starting price of Rs 13.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

However, at a price of Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jawa Perak will put up against the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Benelli Imperiale 400