Jawa Dealership Offering A Custom Perak With Pine Green Paint Scheme

The Perak is currently the flagship Jawa bike on offer in India, and is available in a single matte-black paint scheme with golden accents

Originally introduced in November 2018 along with its siblings 42 and Jawa, the Perak was launched a year later, but deliveries for the motorcycle only commenced in July last year. Priced at Rs 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Perak is currently the flagship Jawa motorcycle on sale in the country.

The Jawa Perak is currently the most affordable bobber in India, and its styling is truly one of its USPs. The Perak is currently available in a single matte-black paint scheme with some contrasting golden accents. However, a local aftermarket workshop called Agozee Kustoms based out of Surat, Gujarat has given the Jawa Perak a new custom paint job.

The customised motorcycle features a pine green paint scheme, finished in matte. There is also a thick white stripe running on top of the fuel tank, around the central toolkit panel and across the front and rear fenders. The motorcycle also gets a small Perak branding on the fuel tank.

The customisation has been done for the Surat-based ‘Seema Bikes’ Jawa dealership. For those of you who are wondering about the cost of the customisation, it costs Rs 9,999. The motorcycle retains its tan-coloured floating seat, bar-end mirrors, bobbed fenders and chopped exhaust mufflers.

Powering the Perak is a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine that puts out 30.64 PS of max power and 31 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The Perak is currently the most powerful Jawa bike on offer, and also gets the biggest motor.

The bike has been built on a double cradle tubular frame and the suspension duties are handled by a telescopic hydraulic fork up front, coupled with a 7-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The braking setup consists of disc brakes on both ends with a dual-channel ABS.

Apart from the Perak, Jawa offers three other bikes, namely Jawa, 42 2.1 and Forty Two, which are retailed at a base price of Rs 1,77,215, Rs 1,68,215 and Rs 1,83,942 (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).