Jawa 42 Bobber Launched At Rs. 2.06 Lakh, Cheapest Bobber In India

Jawa 42 Bobber has several commonalities with the Perak but with revised ergonomics, a more modern design and a new seat

Jawa Motorcycles has today announced the launch of a new bobber dubbed the 42 Bobber in the domestic market. Priced at Rs. 2,06,500 for the Mystic Copper, the Moonstone White shade costs Rs. 1,000 extra and the two-tone Japer Red costs Rs. 2,09,187 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Jawa 42 Bobber is the most affordable bobber on sale in India right now.

The Mystic Copper colour scheme undercuts the Jawa Perak by around Rs. 2,700. While it does not have any direct rivals considering its unique segment, it competes against Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda H’ness CB350, Yezdi Roadster and a lot more considering the pricing. Compared to the Perak, it comes with a number of styling revisions.

Most noticeably, the second bobber in Jawa’s local range features a restyled front end with a new headlamp unit while the new fuel tank has an aggressive stance with rubber pads and recesses to tuck your knee in. The paint schemes do look appealing as the trio gives a more modern vibe to the 42 Bobber compared to the Perak.

Other highlights are the new single-piece seat, as signature to any bobber with an exposed rear fender, an LCD instrument cluster having silver surrounds, new switchgear on the taller handlebar, an LED lighting system, bar end mirrors, side-mounted exhaust system and so on. As for the performance, it is equipped with the same 334 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine found in the Perak.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 30.6 PS and 32.7 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. It has plenty in common with the Perak including the telescopic front forks, monoshock rear suspension, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, differently positioned footpegs, etc.

The Jawa 42 Bobber could differentiate itself from the Perak with revised ergonomics, a more modern design and a new seat with two-step horizontal adjustability while the powertrain is already a performance-oriented one. The pricing does look attractive and it will be interesting to see how it will stack up against similarly priced motorcycles in the 350 cc space.