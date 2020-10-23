Japanese Police Add Lexus LC 500 Coupe To Their Fleet

The Lexus LC 500 Police car will be used to reduce traffic accidents and stop traffic violators from escaping the law

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of performance cars being used by international police. Dubai is perhaps the most famous in that regard, with exotics like Bugatti Veyron, Aston Martin One-77, Audi R8, Bentley Continental GT, Lamborghini Aventador, Audi R8, etc serving the police force. The Japanese police department also has a few brilliant performance cars in their arsenal, like Nissan GT-R, and most recent addition, Lexus LC 500.

The Lexus LC 500 will be used by the Mobile Traffic Unit, to reduce traffic accidents and pursue or stop fleeing vehicles. The coupe gets a new exterior livery (black and white, Japanese police colours), along with a few other appropriate changes like a roof-mounted flashing light bar and flashing lights behind the front grille.

The cost of modifications to the Lexus LC 500 is estimated to cost around 17.4 million yen (equivalent to $164,800). The vehicle has been donated to the Tochigi Prefectural Police Department by Lexus company executive Kazuo Nakamura.

It hasn’t been confirmed if the police-spec model sport any mechanical changes over the stock one. As for a regular Lexus LC 500, it is powered by a 5.0-litre, naturally aspirated, V8 petrol engine. This motor is good for 471 HP and 540 Nm, which comes paired to a 10-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission. The car offers a few brilliant performance figures as well.

The coupe is capable of reaching 60 mph (96 kmph) from standstill in just 4.7 seconds, while the 0 to 100 mph (160 kmph) run takes just 10.8 seconds. The top speed of the car has been rated at 168 kmph (270 kmph). With such brilliant performance, we’re sure the Japanese police will be able to maintain law and order on the roads.

The Lexus LC is also available as a hybrid vehicle (LC 500h). It has a 3.5-litre, naturally aspirated, V6 petrol engine under the hood, along with a 132 kW electric motor. The combined power output is rated at 354 HP of peak power and an estimated 500 Nm of maximum torque. It features a unique transmission – a 4-speed automatic paired with a CVT – which effectively behaves like a 10-speed automatic transmission.