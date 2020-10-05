Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed, India Launch Soon

The Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV is expected to launch in India soon, and the British luxury carmaker has officially unveiled the prices

Jaguar has officially unveiled the variant details of the upcoming I-Pace, before its launch in India. The fully electric SUV will be available in three variants – S, SE, and HSE. All these three variants will sport the same fully-electric powertrain.

The Jaguar I-Pace was listed on the carmaker’s official website back in January 2020, and was expected to launch earlier this year. Sadly, the Indian car market was going through a major slowdown, which made it difficult for carmakers to introduce new products. Thankfully, the market condition is fairly stable now, and manufacturers have either recently launched their vehicles, or are planning to launch them soon.

The Jaguar I-Pace will have a 90kWh lithium-ion battery, which sends power to two electric motors, one at the front axle and one at the rear, effectively making this an AWD vehicle. The maximum power output is rated at 395 HP, and the peak torque is 696 Nm. The SUV can deliver a claimed driving range of over 480 km. It can go from a standstill to 100kmph in just 4.8 seconds, and top speed is rated at 200 kmph.

When connected to a 100kW rapid charger, it only takes 45 minutes to charge the battery from 0 to 80 per cent, while a 7 kW charger takes up to 10 hours to fully charge the battery. Using a 50kW fast charger, the vehicle can gain a range of 63 Km in just 15 minutes, making it a great potion for quick, small getaways.

The Jaguar I-Pace will be available with 19-inch wheels (multiple designs on offer), LED headlights (with signature LED DRLs on SE trim/matrix LEDs on HSE), digital instrument cluster, PIVI PRO dual-touchscreen infotainment system (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity), a 360W Meridian sound system (825W on the HSE trim), 3D parking camera, cruise control (adaptive on HSE), and speed limiter.

The new I-Pace has quite generous dimensions; it has a length of 4,682mm, a width of a 2,139mm, and a height of 1,566mm, along with a 2,990mm wheelbase. There will be 12 paint options available here – Fuji White, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Borasco Grey, Eiger Grey, Farallon Pearl Black, Santorini Black, Caldera Red, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Portofino Blue, and Aruba.