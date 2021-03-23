Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs. 1.05 Crore

Jaguar I-Pace is sold in S, SE, and HSE trims and it comes equipped with a 90 kWh Li-ion battery capable of 480 km driving range in a single charge

Jaguar Land Rover has today announced the launch of its first all-electric SUV, the I-Pace, in the Indian market and it carries a starting price of Rs. 1.05 crore for the base S trim. The SE variant is priced at Rs. 1.08 crore while the range-topping HSE costs around Rs. 1.12 crore (all prices, ex-showroom pan India). The reservations for the I-Pace have already commenced across authorised dealerships.

Moreover, the electric SUV can also be booked online. The Jaguar I-Pace comes equipped with a 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack capable of delivering a maximum power output of 389 bhp and 696 Nm of peak torque. Due to its electric nature, it helps in achieving zero to 100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds and customers get a five-year service package, five-year battery warranty of 8-yr/1.60L km, RSA and a 7.4kW AC wall-mount charger as complimentary.

On a single charge, the zero-emission SUV can have a driving range of 480 km courtesy of the twin electric motor setup driving all four wheels. It has been made available in multiple colour schemes including Caldera Red, Santorini Black, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Borasco Grey and Eiger Grey. Besides, it features a host of innovative tech.



They are all-wheel traction systems, configurable dynamic mode, air suspension that can be lowered by 10 mm, torque vectoring function and so on. Rivalling the Mercedes-Benz EQC currently, the Jaguar I-Pace will get a new contender in the form of Audi e-tron along the course of this year. The base S trim is loaded with equipment such as LED headlamps, heated mirrors and eight-way powered front seats.

They are accompanied by fabric seats, Pivi Pro infotainment system, Meridian audio and an electric tailgate. The mid-spec SE trim gains grained leather seat upholstery, 12-way powered front seat with a memory function while matrix LED headlamps with dynamic indicators, 16-way heated and cooled front seats, gesture-controlled tailgate, Windsor leather upholstery, Meridian 3D surround sound, heads up display and adaptive cruise control are restricted to the HSE trim.

Other key features are 22-inch alloy wheels, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, an all-digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, etc. The 11 kW wall box charger adds 53 km of range every hour at an increase of 33 per cent increase over the previous two-phase system, leading to 100 per cent being achieved in 8.6 hours. Using 7.4 kW AC charger, the charge time is at 14 hours, 4 hours with 25 kW DC charger and just 2 hours with 50 kW DC charger.