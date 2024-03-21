Isuzu D-Max EV, Mild-Hybrid Version Unveiled, Launch In 2025

Isuzu D-Max EV will go on sale in European markets like Norway next year and it boasts the same towing and payload capabilities as its diesel counterpart

Isuzu has released official images of its first-ever electric vehicle based on the D-Max pickup truck. The Japanese manufacturer has noted that the D-Max has gone eco-friendly without sacrificing its towing capacity and payload capability. At the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show, Isuzu will host the global debut of the D-Max BEV prototype.

It will go on sale sometime next year in Europe and subsequently in other markets. Isuzu will also unveil a mild-hybrid version of the D-Max and we do expect it to launch in the near future to compete with the recently launched Toyota Hilux mild-hybrid. The company has noted that the D-Max EV sits on the same body-on-frame chassis as the regular ICE counterpart.

It gets a host of changes to accommodate the electric drivetrain though and features a full-time four-wheel drive system with newly developed “e-Axles” at the front and rear. It is equipped with a 66.9 kWh Li-ion battery pack and uses an electric motor producing 53 hp and 108 Nm driving the front wheels while the rear e-motor is capable of 121 hp and 217 Nm.

The combined system output stands at 174 hp and 325 Nm as it is more powerful than the 1.9L turbo four-cylinder diesel engine that can also be found in India. While the official claimed driving range has not been announced yet, it will have a payload capacity of 1,000 kg and towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes as in the ICE model and the top speed stands at 130 kmph.

On the outside, Isuzu has incorporated new design elements including a revised closed-off grille section and blue accents indicating its electric nature. It also features EV Concept badged and the alloy wheel design is brand new as well. We do expect the production model to retain most of the styling cues found in the pre-production prototype.

Initially, the Isuzu D-Max BEV will be sold in markets like Norway in Europe before expanding its wings to the United Kingdom, Thailand, Australia, etc where the charging infrastructure and the need for zero-emission vehicles are maturing. The D-Max Hi-Lander MHEV, on the other hand, uses the familiar 1.9L turbo diesel equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system.