India’s First Modified Toyota Fortuner Facelift Wears 22-Inch Wheels

Check out this customised 2021 Toyota Fortuner (facelift model), which gets a set of massive aftermarket 22-inch alloy wheels

Last month, Toyota launched the Fortuner facelift in the Indian market. The updated SUV gets a restyled front fascia, updated interior, more features, and a new variant called ‘Legender’. Although the vehicle looks extremely handsome, there are people who believe that there is room for improvement! Here, we have a modified Toyota Fortuner Facelift, the first one in India, which looks extremely butch.

The customisation on this 2021 Toyota Fortuner is quite a simple one, consisting of new aftermarket alloy wheels. The mod job has been performed by Velocity Tyres, an auto store in Ludhiana, Punjab. These 22-inch R.P.M wheels get a 12-spoke design with silver finish, which looks absolutely brilliant and gels well with the vehicle’s white exterior paint.

These 22-inch alloy wheels fill the wheel arches nicely, and are shod with 305/40 rubber. While the low profile rubber looks good, it will surely affect the SUV’s off-road capability. However, not many owners take their Fortuner off the tarmac, so that might not be an issue.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner (facelift model) is available with two engine options – a 2.7-litre petrol mill and a 2.8-litre diesel motor. The former is an inline-4, naturally aspirated unit, which can develop a peak power of 165 PS and a maximum torque of 245 Nm. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The diesel engine is a turbocharged, inline-4 unit, good for peak power and torque of 203 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm with MT), respectively. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle is offered in a rear-wheel-drive format as standard, with the diesel version getting the option for four-wheel-drive as well.

The new ‘Legender’ variant of the 2021 Fortuner features a different front fascia, and gets a few more features than the standard model. The Fortuner Legender is only available with the 2.8-litre diesel engine, and despite being the top-spec variant, it is only offered as a rear-wheel-drive model. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is currently priced from Rs. 29.98 lakh to Rs. 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the Indian market, and competes with Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, and Mahindra Alturas G4.