India’s First Modified Tata Punch Gets Many Aftermarket Changes – Video

This modified Tata Punch gets a number of changes inside and out while the performance remains the same

Tata Motors drove in the Punch micro SUV last month and is priced between Rs. 5.49 lakh and Rs. 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-seater rivals the likes of Mahindra KUV NXT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and Renault Kwid along with a couple of entry-level compact SUVs such as Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. Its deliveries have already begun across India and as expected, the Punch made a strong impact on the sales table in October 2021.

The ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform-based Tata Punch was the second most sold passenger car within the brand’s domestic lineup last month as 8,453 units were recorded. It contributed significantly to Tata garnering more than 13 per cent market share. One of the key selling points of the Punch is definitely its design language.

The Punch takes design inspiration from the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and is one of the good-looking cars money can buy at an affordable price range alongside being the safest car as it has a Global NCAP crash test rating of five stars. Here we have featured a modified Tata Punch based on the mid-level Adventure variant and is perhaps the first of its kind.

The Adventure grade comes with a decent list of equipment already such as 90-degree opening doors, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Isofix child seat anchorage points, Brake sway control, four-inch infotainment system with four speakers, USB charging port, electrically adjustable ORVMs, four power windows, LED turn indicators, follow-me-home-headlamps, rear flat floor, central remote locking with flip key, full wheel covers, body-coloured rearview mirrors, etc.

The video shows aftermarket accessories like LED headlamps in place of halogen units, HID projector fog lamps, new LED strip covering the entire width, illuminated scuff plates, upgraded JBL audio kit, tan coloured new door pads, leather-wrapped steering wheel, tan finish for the pillars, custom two-tone seat covers, ambient lighting, custom floating touchscreen with Apple CarPlay connectivity and so on.

With no change in performance, the Punch uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 86 PS and 113 Nm, and is paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.