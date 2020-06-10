India’s First Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Delivered In Bangalore

Deliveries of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon have started in the country, with the first-ever SUV delivered to one customer in Bangalore

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is a runaway hit in the country, with the first batch of vehicles being sold out within the first two weeks of official introduction in March 2020. Deliveries of the new model were expected to commence in March itself but the ongoing circumstances, and the nationwide lockdown, led to a delay. Now, however, the customers have started to get their vehicles, with the first delivery made in Bangalore on Friday.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon comes to us via CBU route and costs Rs 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). While the SUV is available in both three-door and five-door variants, only the latter is available in India owing to its higher practicality quotient.

Powering the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 265 PS and a peak torque of 400 Nm. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels through the RockTrac 4×4 all-wheel-drive.

The standard Jeep Wrangler is already among the most capable off-roaders around the world. However, the Rubicon takes up all the prowess a notch higher with its full-time torque management system, a 2-speed transfer case with a 4:1 4-low-range gear ratio and electronically controlled sway bars that allow for electronically lockable differentials and wheel articulation. The Wrangler Rubicon even benefits from a low-ratio crawl mode.

On comparing with the regular Jeep Wrangler, the Rubicon variant even offers better ground clearance and optimized ramp over and departure angles. It gets a longer list of features that make it safer and more comfortable for the occupants.

Highlights of the features list include Electronic Roll Mitigation, trailer sway control, rear parking camera, park assist, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Management System), 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, keyless entry, automatic climate control, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, etc.