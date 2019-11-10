Mahindra & Mahindra has already exported the first batch of Made in India Peugeot E-Ludix scooters to be sold in Europe

Mahindra & Mahindra owns 100% of Peugeot Motorcycles, and hence have produced E-Ludix, a fully-electric scooter to be sold by its French subsidiary in the European markets. Now, the manufacturer has showcased the electric moped globally at the EICMA 2019.

The E-Ludix made its first debut at the Paris Motor Show last year. It is being manufactured at Mahindra Two Wheeler’s Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh, and might also make its way to the Indian market soon.

The scooter is powered by a 3 kW battery, with the top speed limited to 45 kmph. The weight of the e-scooter has been kept down to a mere 85 kg, 9 kg of which comes from the Bosch battery it uses. The 3 kW battery takes about 3 hours to fully charge from 0%, and has a claimed range of around 50 km, thanks to its regenerative braking system.

The compact size does not mean that the e-scooter lacks in terms of features. It gets a fully digital instrument cluster, a projector headlamp and a frontal disc brake. The scooter showcased at the event sported a two-tone black and white paint scheme, along with various different accessories.

Mahindra also owns another subsidiary called GenZe, which produces electric bicycles and scooters, sold exclusively in the United States. Mahindra believes that as of now, introducing either the Peugeot E-Ludix or any of the GenZe products in India does not make a lot of sense, since the country still lacks proper infrastructure required by EVs.

However, we do not know what the future holds. In late September this year, Mahindra had exported the first batch of the E-Ludix to Peugeot, to be sold in the Europe.

On the occasion, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group had tweeted, “Bon Voyage to our 1st batch of electric 2wheelers—Made in India. A global network helps: they’re being shipped to our subsidiary Peugeot Moto. And though it’s not viable yet to sell our genZe & Peugeot electric bikes in India, you can count on us being in the game at some point.”