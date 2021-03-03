Maruti Suzuki finished on top with a 46.9 per cent market share and Year-on-Year volume growth of 8.3 per cent in February 2021

The passenger car sales grew for the seventh month in succession in the Indian market impressively as around 3,08,593 units were sold in February 2021 against 2,50,645 units during the same period in 2020 with a volume increase of 23.1 per cent. Maruti Suzuki led the way ahead of Hyundai, Tata, Kia and Mahindra and all of them recorded positive sales growth last month.

Except for Ford and Skoda, all other carmakers present in India recorded growth in sales on YoY basis. The auto sector also got past three lakh cumulative domestic sales for the second month in a row despite production constraints endured due to the lack of semiconductor supply. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recorded 1,44,761 units as against 1,33,702 units in Feb 2020 with 8.3 per cent growth.

The Indo-Japanese brand held on to a market share of 46.9 per cent. However, it was at a YoY drop of 6.4 per cent when compared to February 2020. The Swift ended up as the most sold model last month and the top ten sales chart had three Hyundai models (Creta, Venue and Grand i10 Nios). Boosted by the good reception in compact and mid-size SUV segments in recent months, the South Korean brand’s sales grew by 29 per cent.

Manufacturer Feb 2021 Sales Feb 2020 Sales Market Share Maruti Suzuki (8%) 1,44,700 1,33,702 46.9% Hyundai (29%) 51,600 40,010 16.7% Tata Motors (119) 27,224 12,430 8.8% Kia (7%) 16,702 15,644 5.4% Mahindra (43%) 15,380 10,756 5.0% Toyota (36%) 14,069 10,352 4.6% Renault (26%) 11,043 8,784 3.6% Honda (28%) 9,324 7,269 3.0% Ford (-18%) 5,775 7,019 1.9% MG (215%) 4,329 1,376 1.4% Nissan (313%) 4,244 1,028 1.4% Volkswagen (525%) 2,186 350 0.7% Fiat (66%) 1,103 666 0.4% Skoda (-32%) 853 1,259 0.3% Total (23%) 3,08,532 2,50,645 100%

It garnered 51,600 units in February 2021 as against 40,010 units during the same period in 2020 with a 16.7 per cent market share. Tata Motors continued its impressive run yet again as 27,224 units were registered against 12,430 units with a massive 119 per cent growth – the highest monthly tally in nearly nine years with 8.8 per cent at a YoY increase of 3.9 per cent.

Kia Motors finished in the fourth position with 16,702 units as against 15,644 units with 6.8 per cent growth courtesy of the good reception for Sonet and Seltos. Mahindra & Mahindra ended up fifth closely behind Kia with a 43 per cent volume increase and a 5 per cent market share. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recorded 14,069 units as against 10,352 units with a nearly 36 per cent volume jump.

Renault, Honda, Ford, MG and Nissan covered the places between seven and eleven respectively as the Magnite playing a key role in the Japanese brand’s recovery.