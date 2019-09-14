India-Spec Volkswagen T-Cross (Creta Rival) To Debut At 2020 Auto Expo

Volkswagen T-Cross from the German auto giant will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks in India

The next Auto Expo, which is scheduled to take place in February 2020, will have some really interesting cars make their local debut. One such model will be the India-spec Volkswagen T-Cross mid-size SUV, which will go on to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks.

It’s being said that the Volkswagen T-Cross SUV for India will look flashier than its international version. Also, it has been reported that the Indian model will have a revised suspension that will be fine-tuned to handle the local road conditions. Moreover, the wheelbase of the India-spec model will be lengthened by 100 mm. This will ensure there’s enough room for 5 seats.

Underpinning the Volkswagen T-Cross will be the company’s MQB-A0 IN platform and the new model will be produced at the company’s Chakan-based factory near Pune. Also, the upcoming Hyundai Creta rival will be available only with a petrol engine option.

Most probably, the company’s upcoming SUV will be available with a turbo-petrol engine across the lineup. Transmission options on offer are likely to include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

It is being said that the Volkswagen T-Cross for India will draw power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that will output 115 bhp and 200 Nm. A 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged motor could also be offered on the top-spec version.

This engine offers a maximum power of 128 bhp and a peak torque of 200 Nm. Finally, the company could even provide a dual-fuel CNG-petrol option. The market launch of the Volkswagen T-Cross is likely to happen by the end of next year. The new model will even spawn a Skoda-badged version, which will likely be sold as the Kamiq. The latter will, however, have different styling for the front- and rear-end.