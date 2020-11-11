India-Spec Kia Seltos Scores 3 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

The top-end GT Line variants of Kia Seltos come packed with a host of safety features, however, the one tested by GNCAP is the entry-level trim

As a part of the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, Global NCAP recently crash-tested a range of cars sold in the Indian market, out of which one was the Kia Seltos, which was launched in the Indian market in August 2019, and is currently one of the best-selling mid-size SUVs in the Indian market.

The Seltos has scored a 3-star rating in the adult occupant protection test, and two stars for child occupancy protection. Out of 17 possible points, the Seltos secured 8.03 in adult occupant protection, while the child occupant protection is rated at 15, out of the maximum 49. The bodyshell integrity of the car has been rated unstable.

It should be noted that the entry-level variant of the Seltos was used for testing by Global NCAP, and the said variant comes equipped with dual airbags as standard. Other safety features on offer with the entry-level trim include disc brakes on all four wheels (diesel only), rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminders with pre-tensioners and a high-speed alert system.

On the contrary, the top-end variant of the car adds four additional airbags, taking the total to six, traction control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-Assist Control, a tyre pressure monitoring system as well as a blind-view monitor, head up display, front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

Kia currently offers the Seltos in India with three different powertrains, including a 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine rated at 115 PS/144 Nm; a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque; and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 140 PS of maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque.

The SUV’s feature list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connected-car tech, an electric sunroof ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, power adjustable driver’s seat, and an air purifier. Kia currently retails the Seltos at a starting price of Rs 9.89 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 17.34 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).