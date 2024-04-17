India-Bound Volkswagen Tayron Is Right Around The Corner

For the uninitiated, Volkswagen is preparing itself to unveil its new 7-seater SUV called the Tayron which is expected sometime later this year

This new Volkswagen Tayron SUV is supposedly a replacement for the 7-seater Tiguan (called Tiguan AllSpace in the Indian market). Recently, the 7-seater SUV has been spied without camouflage ahead of its global unveil.

The uncamouflaged SUV was spotted testing at the Nurburgring racetrack in Germany. The images reveal that the overall design of the Tayron will remain largely similar to the previous-gen Tiguan, with a slightly different design on the front bumper which now features massive air intakes on either end. The front grille is expected to be larger and sportier, but the headlights look very similar to its smaller 5-seater sibling.

This goes without saying that the VW Tayron will share the same chassis structure as the Tiguan, and both of them use the global MQB EVO platform. This platform also underpins its Czech cousin, the Skoda Kodiaq. As per reports the VW Tayron will supposedly measure over 4.7 metres in length and come with a longer wheelbase than the Tiguan to help accommodate the third row of seats.

On the inside, the Tayron will come with Volkswagen’s new 15-inch touchscreen infotainment which is carried over from the ID.7. It will also come with a complete digital instrument cluster, touch-sensitive controls on the dash and steering wheel, and a whole lot of other physical buttons for some of its other features & tech as well.

In terms of powertrain, internationally, we expect the Volkswagen Tayron to get a choice of mild-hybrid petrol & TDI diesel units and two plug-in hybrid options. As of now, in India, the Tiguan AllSpace has been discontinued and while on sale it used to be powered by a single 2.0-litre 4-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine which produces 188 bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque.

There was only one option for the transmission as well and it came with the 7-speed DCT. It also came with the option of either an AWD or a 4WD option.