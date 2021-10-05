India-Bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Unveiled With Most Powerful Engine

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 gets the 660 cc triple producing 81 PS at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm, and is the most powerful in its segment

Triumph has revealed the adventure sport version of the Trident 660 for the international markets and it uses the same powertrain and underpinnings as the naked streetfighter. It is the most powerful in the middleweight space courtesy of the triple and will compete against Yamaha Tracer 7, Kawasaki Versys 650, Honda CB500X and Suzuki V-Strom 650.

It will be on sale in the global markets from the early parts of next year and expect it to reach showrooms in India in the first half of 2022. It is priced at £8,450 (Rs. 8.58 lakh) in the UK and can be had in colours such as Graphite & Black, Blue & Black, Red & Graphite. It carries a typical adventure sport styling with sharp design elements.

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 comprises twin LED headlamps, a wide single-piece seat, upright handlebar, a tall windscreen, underbelly exhaust, LED taillamp positioned underneath the seat, black alloy wheels, split grab rails, sleek bodywork and so on. It is propelled by the same Euro 5 compliant 660 cc triple producing 81 PS at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

The British manufacturer says 90 per cent of the torque is available right from 3,600 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with gear ratio tweaks while a slipper clutch, ride by wire throttle and two ride modes are standard. It rides on 17-inch wheels at the front and the rear shod on Michelin Road 5 tyres.

The stopping duties are performed by twin 310 mm discs with twin-piston Nissin sliding callipers up front and a single 255 mm rear disc assisted by dual-channel ABS. Other highlights in the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 are switchable traction control, 41 mm Showa USD front forks, Showa rear monoshock with preload adjustability, 835 mm seat height, and 17.2 litres fuel tank.

It also boasts self-cancelling turn signals, a large TFT display with My Triumph connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. A whole host of features can be chosen from the options list like Triumph Shift Assist bi-directional quickshifter, heated grips, USB charger, TPMS, etc. It is expected to carry on with the good reception for the Trident 660 and could emerge as a top-seller for the brand.