India-Bound Skoda Kamiq SUV Gets Monte Carlo Trim In Frankfurt

Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo will gon on sale towards the end of this year and it gets sporty exterior and interior enhancements

Ever wondered why Skoda uses Monte Carlo name for its racy treatment of vehicles since 2011? Here is a little bit of history lesson, as Skoda’s Popular entered the Monte Carlo rally back in 1936 and finished second in its category when none expected it to perform well. The latest models to join the Monte Carlo family are the Kamiq and Scala.

The Kamiq, unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show earlier this year, competes against the likes of Volkswagen T-Roc, Kia Stonic and Nissan Juke in the European market and to strengthen its range, the Monte Carlo badge has been added. As with other Monte Carlo based models, even the Rapid in India got one with exterior enhancements, the Kamiq Monte Carlo gets visual and interior updates.

On the outside, it adorns a glossy black frame surrounding the front grille, full LED headlamps, Skoda lettering on the tailgate in black colour, glossy black details on the side skirts, roof rails, ORVM caps and front bumper among others. As standard, it gains panoramic roof and tinted side windows along with gloss black rear diffuser and full LED tail lamps.

The Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo rides on a standard 17-inch black and silver Monte Carlo design alloy wheels while the 18-inchers are offered as an option. The interior comes equipped with sports steering wheel, contrast red accents, seats with perforated leather upholstery, red coloured LED ambient lighting, chrome garnished air conditioning vents on the dashboard, aluminium sports pedals, etc.

The Monte Carlo trim will be available on all engine options the Kamiq is retailed with such as the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor kicking out 148 bhp and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol developing either 94 bhp or 113 bhp. The 1.6-litre turbo diesel unit makes 113 bhp and 250 Nm. The Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo will go on sale towards the end of this year.

As for India, the Czech Republican brand will be introducing the Karoq in early 2020 while the MQB A0 IN based mid-size SUV based on the Kamiq will debut by mid-2021 with high local content. In all probabilities, the Monte Carlo version of the Kamiq cannot be ruled out of the equation.

