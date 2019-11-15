India-Bound Next-Gen Skoda Octavia RS Rendered With Striking Design

Next generation Skoda Octavia RS is expected to launch in India towards the end of next year; could be powered by a 250 hp engine

The Octavia has long stayed as the best-selling model for Skoda despite the switch in the trend towards SUVs across different segments. While Skoda does have its strong portfolio of SUVs such as the Kodiaq, Karoq and Kamiq, the popularity of the Octavia has never certainly faded away not just in India but also across the globe.

The D-segment sedan competes against Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra domestically. Despite the tenth-gen Civic posting class-leading volume numbers, the Octavia did fight back and retained its position for a couple of months recently but only a brand new model’s arrival will help in taking the fighting to its Japanese nemesis.

The Czech Republican auto major sells the Octavia in estate and liftback guises in the international markets while we are contending with the spacious liftback. The fourth-generation Octavia is expected to reach Indian shores by the middle of next year and it has a distinct advantage over the Honda Civic.

Skoda retails the Octavia across a wide range but the performance-based RS variant has been a dream come true for many enthusiasts. Evidently, when it was re-introduced in India, it had tremendous reception. The 2020 Skoda Octavia’s RS treated variant has not been out yet but it did not stop the renderers from having a go at it.

Compared to the standard fourth-generation Octavia, the RS version will have a sportier design with an aggressive body kit with lowered yet firm suspension setup tuned towards greater handling characteristics and sleeker bumpers up front and rear alongside a set of newly designed alloy wheels.

Other standout bits on the outside are blackened corporate grille, roof and mirror caps. As for the powertrain, the 2020 Skoda Octavia RS or vRS in some markets will use either a 2.0-litre turbo TSI petrol or a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel. We do expect Skoda to pump up the engine outputs.

Since the new PHEV Octavia iV dishes out just over 200 horsepower, rumours indicate that the 2020 Skoda Octavia RS will develop close to 250 horses in a similar fashion to the newly unveiled Golf GTI. Expect the regular model to be introduced first before the RS towards the end of 2020.