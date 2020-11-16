India-Bound Next-Gen Honda Civic To Make Global Debut Tomorrow

Next generation Honda Civic is expected to be launched in India later next year or sometime in 2022

Honda will unveil the near production version of the next generation Civic tomorrow for the international markets and it will be entering dealerships early next year. Ahead of its digital debut, it has been teased in a video giving the design details. Standing in line with the patent images leaked recently, the 2021 Honda Civic gets a whole host of styling changes.

The Civic nameplate has been around since 1972 and it holds a significant legacy on Honda’s part. The Japanese manufacturer has always focussed on making the Civic stand out amongst the rest of the range and the persistence has paid off. However, this time, Honda has brought it more in accordance with the latest Accord sold abroad and the fifth generation City that was launched in India a few months ago.

The teaser shows design details like sharper LED DRLs, wraparound LED tail lamps, newly designed alloy wheels, and boot lip spoiler. It also gets wider front grille, slender LED headlamps, redesigned bumper with air inlet, circular fog lamps and raked rear windshield. From the spy shots we can say that it looks bigger in size but the signature coupe-like silhouette is no more.

Instead, Honda has pursued with an executive sedan type roofline giving a more matured appearance as the upright front fascia. It will be interesting to see the changes the performance-spec Civic Type R will have over the regular model and how it will be received by the purists.

Just as the design, the cabin will get a slew of updates in terms of features and technologies pertaining to connectivity, safety and driver assistance. In India, the tenth generation Honda Civic is priced between Rs. 17.94 lakh and R. 22.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The next iteration could arrive later next year or in 2022. Globally, it uses a 2.0-litre NA four-cylinder motor with 158 hp and 187 Nm, a 1.5-litre turbo with 174 hp and 219 Nm, the Si with a 205 hp 1.5-litre unit and the Type R with 2.0-litre turbo making 306 hp and 400 Nm. The existing powertrain lineup will be retained and some form of hybridisation could be involved as well.