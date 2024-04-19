India-Bound New Swift Scores 4 Stars In Japan NCAP Crash Tests

The crash test footage of the new Suzuki Swift performed by Japan NCAP has surfaced on the internet indicating an overall four-star rating

The fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift will officially launch next month in India. The hatchback made its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo before going on sale in markets like Japan and the United Kingdom. The India-spec model will be almost similar to the global version in terms of design but the features list won’t be as premium and advanced while safety equipment will have notable differences.

With that said, the India-spec Swift will be more feature-rich than the outgoing model and it will be competitively priced as well. The crash test footage performed by Japan NCAP has surfaced on the internet indicating an overall four-star rating. It may not reflect the crashworthiness of the India-bound model though as we will have to wait and see how it performs in the Bharat NCAP assessments.

The JNCAP testing procedure begins with a frontal collision at 55 kmph, followed by tests on active safety features. In the subsequent procedure, rear-end collision tests were conducted. Once the vehicle gets too close, the autonomous braking system takes charge and brings it to a standstill, even during reverse movement. Following this, the vehicle’s behaviour when a sudden bicyclist appears on the road was evaluated.

Subsequently, the Swift is driven at 60 kmph behind a bicyclist and the system automatically brakes the car in close proximity. Additionally, there are scenarios where pedestrians randomly appear on the road from behind parked cars, prompting the system to take evasive action as pedestrian detection and blind spot detection tests proved to be in favour of the new Swift.

The safety assessment organisation also tested the new Swift for lane keep assist, side-impact and frontal collision. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift for India takes an evolutionary approach to design compared to the old model. It derives power from a new 1.2L Z series three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine and will be paired with manual and automatic transmission options.

The interior will gain features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multiple airbags, automatic climate control, cruise control, redesigned dashboard, etc.