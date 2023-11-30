India-Bound New-Gen Renault Duster – Top 5 Things To Know

The highly anticipated 3rd gen Duster has been revealed globally and it will hit Indian shores in the year 2025; may get mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid engine options

The next-gen Duster is now officially out in full flesh and it has been put under Renault’s partner company, Dacia. The SUV will also be sold by Renault in some markets including India. The European market launch is scheduled for early next year while the SUV is expected to debut in India in the year 2025. Here are the top things to know about the upcoming new-gen Renault Duster.

1. New-Gen Renault Duster: New Design

The Duster’s design gets a major overhaul and appears to be significantly more defined as compared to the outgoing model. Though this is the Dacia’s version of the Duster, the Renault’s version will have dew design differences. Overall, the SUV portrays a rugged and strong stance, which is synonymous with the Duster nameplate. The new Y-shaped signature element has been under inside as well as outside the SUV including the AC vents, door armrest, head and tail lamps as well as alloy wheels.

2. New-Gen Renault Duster: Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Duster measures 4.34 meters long, 1.81 metres wide and 1.66 metres tall with a wheelbase of 2,657 mm. The ground clearance for the 4X2 variant stands at 209 mm while the 4X4 version gets a higher 217 mm clearance.

3. New-Gen Renault Duster: Underpinnings and Powertrain

All-New Duster is built on the CMF-B platform and as per the company, it allows for more space for passengers and luggage than the previous generation and is only fractionally longer overall. This platform sports a flexible architecture which is capable of accommodating powertrains using mild-hybrid and full-hybrid technologies.

Under the hood, the Indian-spec Duster is expected to get two engine options i.e. the Hybrid 140 and TCe 130. The hybrid powertrain uses a 94 bhp 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with 49 bhp rated two electric motors. This hybrid system uses an electric automatic gearbox and can run on all-electric mode up to 80% of the time in city usage.

On the other hand, the TCe 130 employs a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine running on the miller cycle mated to a 48V mild hybrid system, putting out a maximum power output of 130 bhp. There will be no diesel engine on offer.

4. New-Gen Renault Duster: Interiors and Features

Unlike the first-gen model which we got in the Indian market, the upcoming new Duster will get a slew of features like a 10.1-inch infotainment system, 7-inch colour driver’s display, 6-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system, wireless charger, automatic HVAC, electronic parking brake and more. The international variant will also get ADAS but we are not sure about the inclusion of this feature for the Indian market.

The dashboard layout also gets a fresh breath of air with a multi-layer finish and there is a sense of consistency in terms of overall material selection as well as design.

5. New-Gen Renault Duster: India Launch Details

The new-gen Renault Duster is expected to launch in the Indian market in the second half of 2025. Soon after its launch, we will also get its Nissan derivative as the SUVs will be part of the Renault-Nissan alliance which recently committed to introducing multiple new products in the country. Apart from this, both the SUVs will likely get 5 and 7-seater layout options.