The 2020 MG ZS Facelift comes with updated exterior and interior alongside getting new features and L2 autopilot driving assistance system

In the last three to four years, MG has really expanded its footprint into new territories and its worldwide sales went past more than six lakh units standing in testament to its success. One of the key vehicles that bring volumes for the British manufacturer is the ZS. The SUV was responsible for more than 2,50,000 units globally and stood as the third most sold vehicle in China.

With global significance, the SAIC-owned brand has unveiled the facelifted ZS at the ongoing 2019 Chengdu Motor Show. Besides the updated exterior and interior, the 2020 MG ZS comes with a new powertrain and added technologies. The China-spec ZS measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and stands 1,628 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,585 mm.

As for the exterior, the updated ZS adorns redesigned polygonal front grille, black honeycomb mesh pattern on top and lower part of the grille, LED Daytime Running Lights integrated into the sleeker headlamp cluster, revised front bumper with black fog lamp housing, underbody protection mounted on the lower bumper and a new set of sportier alloy wheels.

The black finish can also be seen on the wing mirrors and headlamps. The overall silhouette of the SUV remains intact with rakish windshield and tall pillars. The revised LED tail lamp design is accompanied by a prominent exhaust system with dual tips – one exiting on each side. The interior comprises of a new large touchscreen display with new generation Zebra 3.0 car interconnect system enabling more applications.

A full LCD panel replaces the traditional instrument cluster as well. The facelifted China-bound ZS facelift gets a new 1.3T three-cylinder engine producing 160 horsepower and 230 Nm and is connected to a six-speed Aisin-sourced automatic transmission. It helps in reaching zero to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

Another major inclusion is the L2 driving assistance autopilot system giving rise to active lane keeping and lane departure correction technologies. The regular ZS could be in line for debut in India in the near future. However, ahead of its arrival possible arrival, the electric version of ZS is slated for introduction in December.

The prices of the ZS EV will be revealed in early 2020 and is expected to cost around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against Hyundai Kona Electric with a 44.5kWh battery pack capable of 262 km range on the WLTP test cycle.